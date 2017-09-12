Breaking up is hard to do, and getting divorced is even harder. ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin shed a lot of tears in this emotional trailer for the new season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.’

When Kailyn Lowry, 25, and Javi Marroquin, 24, head to the house this season on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, it sounds like they’re on two separate pages regarding their divorce. “I filed for divorce, and that’s the end of it,” Kailyn cries in the trailer. Later, Javi tearfully says, “I don’t want to face this.” Kailyn is ready to move on, but Javi is hoping Marriage Boot Camp brings them back together. While on Marriage Boot Camp, Kailyn will reveal that she slept with Javi’s best friend. Will Javi reach his breaking point with Kailyn after that? Kailyn and Javi are definitely getting to the root of their issues, that’s for sure.

Kailyn and Javi have one child together, Lincoln, 3. The exes recently reunited to take her kids to the dentist. Kailyn is also mom to Isaac, 7, (his dad is ex Jo Rivera) and her yet-to-be named newborn son. The baby’s father is Chris Lopez. Kailyn confirmed she was divorcing Javi in May 2016. During their marriage, the couple suffered a devastating miscarriage. Instead of bringing them closer together, the tragedy caused them to drift apart.

Kailyn and Javi will be joined by the following couples on the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Juelia Kinney and JJ Lane (Bachelor in Paradise), Bobby Panahi and Asifa Mirza (Shahs of Sunset), Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly (Love & Hip Hop: NY), and Mehgan James and DeAndre Perry (Bad Girls Club). The hit reality series will return for its 9th season on Friday, October 13, at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

