Looks like Kate Hudson, 38, is in some hot water! And it’s not hard to see why people are giving the actress a hard time. After all, the mom-of-two implied that she thinks women who have C-sections are taking the easy way out of labor and childbirth! Appearing on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine for their October issue, Kate filled out a survey as part of her feature story. While most of her answers were totally relatable, how she answered “the laziest thing I’ve ever done” struck a chord with A LOT of people. Why? The star wrote “Have a C-section!” as her response — yikes! Click here to see cute pics of celeb moms with their kids.

Kate is the proud mom of two boys: Ryder, 13 — with ex husband Chris Robinson — and 6-year-old Bingham, with former fiance Matt Bellamy. Ryder was born via Cesarean section while Bingham was vaginal. However, C-sections account for 32 percent of all births, according to the CDC, so it’s no wonder Kate’s received major backlash for her words. “I’ve been a fan for a long time, but I was incredibly disappointed to read your comment regarding your C-section. How very inappropriate and insensitive,” wrote one commenter.

Another said, “Maybe if us c section moms weren’t made to feel like shit and less than moms for not giving birth vaginally, we could all just laugh this off as a bad joke. Buuut here we are, with the ‘natural birth’ community shaming us, and comments like this hurt those of us who had no choice.” However, not everyone was angry about Kate’s remark, citing what the actress has said in the past regarding Ryder’s birth.

So Kate Hudson thinks a C-Section is lazy? Really? I think making a celebrity of yourself only because of your parents is lazy. — southernvalleygirl (@BillingsLorrie) September 12, 2017

Yeah… being cut open and having to recover for two months is lazy. Lol this is the dumbest shit I've ever read https://t.co/c4OOvBaoWC — Haylz (@HayleyBourke) September 12, 2017

kate hudson that is sick and saddening to read you stating the laziest thing you did was have a c-section. #katehudson — CHRISTINA MACARTHUR (@CHRISTINAMAC19) September 11, 2017

For some women, a c-section is life or death. Horrible remark from #KateHudson. https://t.co/ZJZIQCwZHF — TE (@Poohbearr88) September 11, 2017

Apparently Kate Hudson said that having a C-section is the laziest thing she has ever done so she can go fuck herself #girlbye✌️ — jordan johnson (@jtrouttt) September 9, 2017

In a previous interview, Kate revealed, “I was going to get induced because the baby was so big. Then my hips weren’t opening, and I wasn’t dilating. I was in labour. My contractions were two to five minutes apart and I couldn’t feel anything.” She added, “The doctor said I could go home, but it was such a pain in the butt to get to hospital because we were being stalked by photographers. We went in at midnight and I was like: ‘I am not going home. I just don’t want to do this again. Let’s just have a C-section.’ And so I got drugged up.” Other fans pointed out that Kate was most likely joking. Even still though, most did NOT find it funny. “I hope you were joking. And if you were, it wasn’t a funny joke to put out there,” one Instagram commenter said.

