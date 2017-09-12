‘DWTS’ Pro Slams Claims Partner Jordan Fisher Has An Advantage: ‘Experience Doesn’t Matter’

Every time a new ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast is announced, fans think someone has a disadvantage. This season is no different!

There’s no denying that Jordan Fisher, 23, has a past full of dancing: he began gymnastics at age two, danced his way through Teen Beach Movie, Teen Beach 2 and Grease: Live, and most recently joined the cast of the Broadway production of Hamilton. HollywoodLife.com spoke exclusively with Jordan and his Dancing with the Stars partner, Lindsay Arnold, and in the middle of our chat, Debbie Gibson chimed in, adding she’s scared to go up against him.

However, Lindsay’s not so sure that there’s some sort of “advantage” there. “Let them be scared,” she said laughing, pointing out that last season, she came in second with MLB-pro David Ross. “Even by the end, was not still not even close to being the strongest dancer in the competition. Dance experience does not matter. It’s genuinely about having a great time, enjoying yourself and getting better week after week.”

Jordan agreed, but isn’t feeling too much pressure from the high expectations — he just wants to see Lindsay finally win. “You see people like Normani [Kordei], who has massive dance experience, and Heather [Morris]. Those are just a few examples who have dance experience and a dance background… that don’t win,” Jordan said. “Ultimately, people want to see an experience and a journey, and that’s why people fell in love with those girls and want to see them do well. They fell in love with who they are as a person.”

He added that he has “no ballroom experience,” but is really excited to start learning. “She deserves to win – 4th place, 3rd, 2nd place… hello! It’s time!”

As for what kind of music they’ll be dancing to, well they haven’t talked about Teen Beach yet. However, they have discussed one of his more recent projects. “My dream is to be Sandy so we might have to do a Grease dance,” Lindsay said. “I can be Sandy & have my hair all curled up!”

HollywoodLifers, do you think their team has an advantage because of Jordan’s background?