‘Hand In Hand’: Inspiring Pics Of Justin Bieber, Beyonce & More At The Hurricane Relief Telethon

It seems like all of Hollywood flocked to Los Angeles, Nashville, San Antonio and NYC for the ‘Hand In Hand’ hurricane relief telethon on Sept. 12. Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Selena Gomez and dozens more stars worked the phones at the inspiring event. See all the best pics, here.

Wow, that was amazing. All of Hollywood came together across the country on Sept 12, to help raise money for those affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey (over $14 million so far with Michael Dell donating $10 million!) Dozens of stars were eager to do their part by speaking, performing, or simply working in the phone bank at the Hand in Hand telethon, and it was so inspiring to watch! If you missed any of it, we’ve got you covered. Click through the gallery above for all of the best pics of the event!

Sooo many stars participated in the huge event. Justin Bieber prayed with different religious leaders, Beyonce talked about racism and human kindness in the aftermath of the storm, and Selena Gomez wept for the victims and hoped for their safety. In between acts, A-list superstars took the stage to ask fans to donate, while pledging their own support. These kind-hearted souls included George Clooney, Gwen Stefani, Dennis Quaid, Drake, Leonard DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Cher, Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and so many more.

Meanwhile, the performances were out of this world! Stevie Wonder opened the show singing “Lean On Me,” with a full gospel choir and gave us goosebumps. Blake Shelton and Usher teamed up to sing “Stand By Me,” while Demi Lovato, Darius Rucker, CeCe Winans and Brad Paisley slayed “With A Little Help For My Friends” at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. Tori Kelly and Luis Fonsi stunned with a bilingual rendition of “Hallelujah.” Miranda Lambert closed out the show with George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen from San Antonio, TX. Relive all the best moments by clicking through our gallery, above.

HollywoodLifers, what was your fave moment of the telethon? Let us know!