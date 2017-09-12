Watch

Hurricane Relief Telethon: Watch ‘Hand In Hand’ Event Live Here

Hand In Hand Hurricane Relief Telethon
Courtesy of Hand In Hand
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Sylvester Turner, Greg Abbott, Ben Carson, Cecelia Abbott President Donald Trump, second from left, talks with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, left, Melanie Trump greets Cecilia Abbott, center, and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, right, talks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, as they arrive via Air Force One at Ellington Field in Houston,. The president and first lady's first order of business is to meet with people impacted by the storm and flooding. They're also set to stop by a relief center to speak with volunteers and then head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, another area devastated by Harvey Trump, Houston, USA - 02 Sep 2017
Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump and Melania Trump walk down the steps of Air Force One at Ellington Field in Houston,. The president and first lady's first order of business is to meet with people impacted by the storm and flooding. They're also set to stop by a relief center to speak with volunteers and then head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, another area devastated by Harvey Trump, Houston, USA - 02 Sep 2017
Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump and Melania Trump pass out food and meet people impacted by Hurricane Harvey during a visit to the NRG Center in Houston,. It was his second trip to Texas in a week, and this time his first order of business was to meet with those affected by the record-setting rainfall and flooding. He's also set to survey some of the damage and head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, another hard-hit area Trump, Houston, USA - 02 Sep 2017
Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet people impacted by Hurricane Harvey during a visit to the NRG Center in Houston,. Trump cupped a boy's face in his hands and then gave him a high-five. It was his second trip to Texas in a week, and this time his first order of business was to meet with those affected by the record-setting rainfall and flooding. He's also set to survey some of the damage and head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, another hard-hit area Trump, Houston, USA - 02 Sep 2017
Dozens of celebrities are joining forces to help raise money in the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and you can watch the hour-long ‘Hand In Hand’ fundraiser LIVE and for FREE right here.

Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma have destroyed Houston, southern Florida and much of the Caribbean, and now that the storms have calmed down, it’s time to rebuild. Scooter Braun and Bun B have organized a telethon of epic proportions called Hand In Hand: A Benefit For Hurricane Relief to raise money for those who have been affected by these tragic national disasters, and it’s airing live on Sept. 12 at 8:00 p.m. The telethon, which will take place live in New York, Los Angeles AND Nashville, will feature appearances, performances and special messages from dozens of celebs, including Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and MANY, many more. There will also be a special finale performance in Texas from George Strait.

The Hand In Hand telethon will be broadcast on ABC, BET, Bravo, CBS, CMT, E!, FOX, HBO, iHeart, MTV, NBC, Oxygen, SiriusM, Univision, Westwood One, AOL, Apple Music, Beats 1, Facebook, Huffington Post, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. However, we’re making it easier for you to find a place to watch along — just click on the link down in the gray box below to view the live stream!

Proceeds from the telethon will benefit the following charities: Rebuild Texas, ASPCA, Best Friends: Save Them All, Direct Relief, Feeding Florida, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, United Way and the Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

“During this time, when there’s so much division, we need to fight back with action and unity,” Scooter explained after announcing the telethon. “This is bigger than Texas. This is bigger than Florida. We want to come together as a nation and believe in the idea that we all signed up for — that when things get tough, we stick together.”

The Hand In Hand: A Benefit For Hurricane Relief begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sept. 12. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM.

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in to the Hand In Hand telethon?