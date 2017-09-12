Derek & Hannah Jeter Enjoy Sweet Date Night 3 Weeks After Baby’s Birth & She Looks Incredible

THERE they are! Seen for the 1st time since welcoming their daughter, Hannah & Derek Jeter took a night for themselves as they stepped out for dinner. And of course Hannah’s post-baby bod was impressive!

Taking a break from baby duty, Hannah Davis Jeter, 27, and husband Derek Jeter, 43, enjoyed a romantic date night in New York City on Sept. 11. And while the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model gave birth to her first child only three and a half weeks ago, she ALREADY looks fantastic. Hannah and Derek welcomed daughter Bella Raine Jeter on Aug. 17, and since their infant’s birth, the two hadn’t been photographed — until now! Even better, the couple looked as cute as ever as they held hands during their special night out. Click here to see adorable photos of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

Dressed in black skinny jeans, a navy silk blouse, and black high-heeled booties, Hannah looked effortless yet chic. The new mom nixed makeup and instead opted for a fresh-faced look. Nonetheless, her skin was glowing and her flawless complexion was on point! Meanwhile, Hannah’s long blonde locks were silky and smooth as it looked like she had just gotten a fresh blowout. Derek was dressed casually in black jeans and a checkered button-down.

While both parents looked stylish — and adorable together — the former Yankees player appeared a bit tired. We’re not surprised though, as there’s no doubt he’s supporting his wife during late-night feedings! After baby Bella was born, The Players’ Tribune shared the exciting news on Twitter the next day writing, “Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17.” So far fans have not seen a photo of the little angel, but hopefully one will be coming soon! We can only imagine how gorgeous the newborn must be.

