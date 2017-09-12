Baby, baby, baby! Can you figure out which little guy turned into some of the hottest celebrity guys in the game? Take our quiz to test your knowledge of your favorite stars’ younger years!

You know they’re babes right now, but your favorite celebrity guys used to be babies, you know! The internet was ablaze on September 12 when a One Direction fan account unearthed an adorable photo of little Harry Styles, now 24, posing in nothing but a diaper with his dear old grandpa. Baby Harry is seriously one of the cutest kids we’ve ever seen, and it’s totally not just because we know who he grows up to be. Someone else who seems to have a wealth of baby pics? Justin Bieber, 23!

Justin loves posting an adorable baby photo of himself on Instagram. Why wouldn’t he? He’s a total cutie now, so it only makes sense that he has the sweetest photos of himself as a little kid. It’s funny because we all know what Justin looked like when he was a kid; he rose to fame when he was just 15 years old. He was basically a toddler, to be honest. He’s grown from dream teen to pop star hottie, and he has no qualms reminding people about his beginnings. Can we just say again how adorable he was (and is)?

Justin Timberlake, 36, is now a father to baby son, Silas Timberlake, but let’s to forget that he used to be a tot himself! Once upon a time, even before his The Mickey Mouse Club days, he was just a ramen-haired like noodle. We’re sure he thrilled his whole family with choreographed dance moves and sweet songs! But can you tell him apart from all the other handsome celebs you know and love? Take our quiz to match the baby pics!

HollywoodLifers, how did you do on the quiz — did you know the identities of all the celebrity babies? Let us know!