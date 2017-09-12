Gigi Hadid Loses A Shoe, Bella Hadid Falls & More Wild Fashion Week Mishaps

It’s time to play, Fashion Week flubs! While the annual event is very serious, it has its lighthearted moments. Gigi Hadid lost a shoe this season on Sept. 11, her sis Bella fell to her knees last year and there’s more bits to reminisce over!

Fashion Week — Whether your favorite stars are in Paris, Milan, or New York for their favorite shows, the annual event is never without buzz-worthy moments! Through the years, we’ve seen top models trip and fall, insane wardrobe malfunctions and some high-profile shows go completely wrong. The most recent flub to go viral was Gigi Hadid‘s shoe debacle during Anna Sui’s runway show on Monday, Sept. 11. The catwalk killer, 22, had a real-life Cinderella moment when her right platform heel went missing on the runway. However, she strut her stuff for the star-studded crowd and appeared unfazed by the unplanned moment. They don’t call her a top model for nothing, right? See more epic Fashion Week moments in our above gallery!

And, keeping it in the family, G’s little sis, Bella Hadid, 20, had her own catwalk catastrophe when she walked at NYFW in 2017, wearing Michael Kors‘ Spring 2017 collection. Bella, dressed in a curve-hugging — embellished black dress with sky-high platform heels — turned the corner of the all-white runway, when she took a hard tumble. Bella landed on her hands and knees, however, she kept a smile on her face and got right back in the game. She handled the moment with extreme poise and continued to rock the runway.

Other notable moments from Fashion Week through the years includes more trips and falls, celebrity baby tantrums and that time Kanye West‘s outdoor fashion show required some medical assistance.

Next on our flub list? — That time Victoria’s Secret angel Candice Swanepoel, 28, hit the Givenchy runway [literally], still killed it, and then showed off her battle scars. Back in 2015, when Candice walked the Givenchy catwalk — for the spring-summer 2016 show during NYFW — she took a brutal fall. However, like a true pro, she laughed it off and continued to strut her stuff. Not long after her epic tumble, she showed off her bruised and bloodied knees, and that’s when we knew her fall was no joke!

Also in 2015, a 2-year-old North West [now 4] made her mark on NYFW when she had a front-row crying fit, while in Kim Kardashian‘s arms, at the Alexander Wang show. And, keeping it in the family, once again, North’s daddy, Kanye West, 40, came under fire in 2016 for his Yeezy Season 4 show. His show, which took place outside in the blazing heat in Sept. 2016, became a cause of concern after some models were reportedly seen feeling faint due to the weather conditions.

Oh, Fashion Week, you always give us so much to chat about! Be sure to check out all of the most talked-about moments through the years in our above gallery!

