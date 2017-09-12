Demi Lovato & Brad Paisley Slay ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ For ‘Hand In Hand’

Demi Lovato, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and CeCe Winans brought their amazing voices together to give a heartwarming performance of ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’ on the ‘Hand in Hand’ telethon!

Demi Lovato, 25, had a little help from her famous friends when asking for support for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma during the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon on Sept. 12. The pop singer teamed up with three other famous vocalists — country crooners Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, and gospel music icon Cece Winans — to sing out Beatles classic “With a Little Help From My Friends.” The group effort was absolutely heartwarming, with everyone bringing their different musical styles in perfect harmony for the greatest of causes in front of the Grand Ole Opry House audience in Nashville. The amazing quartet truly had a profound affect on fans!

After their performance, country superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw spoke to the audience watching Hand in Hand at home. The power couple told the story of how that same theater was under water from 2010 flooding in Tennessee and it almost brought us to tears! “Seven years ago this legendary Grand Ole Opry stage we’re standing on tonight was under water after historic flooding here in Nashville,” Tim said. “Since then this city has risen in remarkable ways, so tonight we are honored to stand hand in hand with our friends all over America to help others in Texas, Florida, the Caribbean and wherever help is needed to rise up again,” Faith said. “As Americans, let’s all keep this circle unbroken,” Tim added.

But Demi, Brad, Darius and CeCe weren’t the only entertainers who donated their time to the telethon. Other celebs who joined in for the A-list benefit included Beyonce, Justin Bieber, George Clooney, Billy Crystal, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Usher. Click here to see pics of Hurricane Irma. So far the telethon has raised over $14 million.

