Coach Unveils Stunning Spring 2018 Collection As Selena Gomez Sits In Front Row

Stars like Selena Gomez, James Franco, Charli XCX, and Emma Roberts watched the models strut down the runway at the Coach show from the front row. Held during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12, the show mixed casual and cool pieces, like jeans, with bright, girly dresses. The show featured male and female models. Some designs had a western vibe, but there were also sequin dresses and skirts. There were satin jackets and satin pants, on both men and women. As rock music blasted, models like Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow owned the runway. The show also featured designs in collaboration with Keith Haring.

There were also sounds of New York during the show — ambulance sirens, and subways barreling from station to station. We saw sweaters, slip dresses, and leather jackets on the runway — the show had a ton of variety. From the front row, Selena was wearing flared jeans with a leather jacket, while Emma opted for a bright yellow dress with bow detailing on the neckline. Emma wore a bright red lip while Selena went daring with a dark brown lip. Models’ hair was styled using Redken products and the nail look was lead by Naomi Yasuda, who used INGLOT polish. The glitter runway was a gorgeous backdrop for the show!

Coach streamed the show on Facebook live and the reviews were mixed — some fans loved the glitz and glamour while others were uninspired and said they wouldn’t wear anything from the collection. Judge for yourself — take a look at the designs in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, did you love the Coach runway designs for Spring / Summer 2018?