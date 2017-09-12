Blac Chyna’s Lawyer Denies DCFS Investigating Her Ability To Parent Baby Dream

After reports claimed the LA County DCFS stepped in to investigate the safety of Dream Kardashian, HL has learned otherwise. Blac Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom is setting the record straight and only we have the truth!

Who is Dream Kardashian [born Nov. 10, 2016], in the care of? — Well, Hollywood attorney to the stars, Lisa Bloom, 55 — and now the legal council for Blac Chyna, 29 — says Dream is still being co-parented by the model and her ex fiancé, Rob Kardashian, 30; the custody agreement the two reached after their social media war on July 5, 2017. “Chyna is a loving, devoted mother who simply wants to peacefully co-parent her healthy, happy baby, Dream with Rob,” Bloom EXCLUSIVELY tells HL in the wake of opposing reports. “We are unaware of any current investigation suggesting otherwise. We have not received notice of any DCFS filing nor have we been able to find any in the court files.”

Rob and Chyna are both due in court on September 18 to further deal with her [current] temporary restraining order against him. And, Bloom says that date still stands. “The hearing on our restraining order remains on calendar for September 18,” she tells us. As you may know, on September 11, reports claimed the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services stepped in to investigate the safety of Dream; an alleged investigation reports claimed began before Blac and Rob split, involving her alleged drug use.

“We look forward to proving our case at that time [September 18’s court date],” Bloom says. And, we’re sure they are looking forward to it, since Chyna was at the center of a new photo scandal on July 5, 2017.

But, it wasn’t your typical scandal; you know, where nude photos are cyber-hacked and the culprit may never be identified. Chyna knew who exposed her nude photos — which included now-deleted [or removed] shots of her breasts and other private areas. It was her ex, Rob Kardashian. He went on a wild social media rant, where he posted nude photos of Chyna to both, his Twitter and Instagram accounts. He also accused Chyna of cheating on him with multiple people; and, he claimed she underwent numerous plastic surgery procedures in which he said he paid for.

Why did Rob do such a thing? — Well, his x-rated posting spree came after Chyna sent Rob a video of her in bed with another man; a video she later claimed she sent in hopes that Rob would leave her alone. So, you do the math, since Rob has yet to directly speak out about the entire situation.

After the social media firestorm, Chyna hired Hollywood heavyweight attorney, Bloom, who also represented Kathy Griffin, 56, after her Donald Trump, 71 controversy back in May 2017.

It only took a few days after Rob’s rant, for Bloom to score a 1-0 victory against him in court. On July 10, Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob in an LA court. The order forbids Rob from coming within 100 feet of Chyna, and cyberbullying her in any way, which includes posting anything about her or her children online [videos and photos included].

Although Rob has yet to address the matter himself, he too hired an attorney to the stars, Robert Shapiro, 74, who formerly represented O.J. Simpson, 70.

Back in July 2017, Shapiro EXCLUSIVELY told us that the legal case “is still ongoing, and that Rob and Chyna are sharing custody of Dream;” which, as seen above, still remains the same. We’ll have to wait and see what happens after the former couple’s court date on September 18.

