Anna Sui’s Counter Culture Spring 2018 Collection Is Perfect For Paris Jackson & Vanessa Hudgens

Long before there was Coachella, there was an authentic counter culture in 1960s & 1970s America as young people rebelled against war and convention. Anna Sui celebrated that spirit in her inspired new collection.

If there was ever a time when we needed a big boost of optimism, it was now and that’s exactly what Anna Sui aimed to deliver at New York Fashion Week. The designer made a passionate statement about the importance of love, unity, diversity and acceptance when she had her platoon of female and male models, of varying ages and sizes take a group stroll together down the runway to open the show. Sui didn’t have to say a word for her message to be heard loudly and clearly by the audience, which took just a moment to breathe it in, and then burst out in enthusiastic applause of support. Click here to see pics of the gorgeous show!

If any one designer in America understands how fashion can express a yearning for a better world, it is Anna Sui. She has always been inspired by that stylistically magical time of the ’60s through the ’90s. The worlds of flower power, disco, grunge and punk have provided her with inspiration for many stunning collections. It was very fitting that at this troubling time of a nation divided by the Commander-in-Chief by race, sex, gender, and immigration status, Anna sought to express, in her own words, “optimism,” with clothing that is soft and free-spirited and creative.

Shapes are a little loose, fabrics are transparent, printed, beaded and tie-dyed and skin is a welcome accessory. Colors are romantic — azure, indigo, iris, midnight, sienna, sage, ivory, blush and rose. All of these looks, including the tie-dyed fringed short shorts and satin tops are perfect for Hollywood’s resident free-spirits like Paris Jackson and Vanessa Hudgens. The lace-up paisley-patterned cowboy boots are definitely going to end up on your most-wanted list, and they’ll become a staple in your wardrobe for years if not, decades to come.

With the Anna Sui collection making such a welcome point about togetherness, it’s only fitting that supermodel sisters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid walked the finale arm in arm to the sounds of The Beatles‘ “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds.” It just so happened that Gigi had somehow lost one of her sparkly platforms and who better to lean on than her sister! But, that’s exactly a world that Anna celebrates — one where we are all there to lend a hand!

