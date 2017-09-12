‘AGT’ Live Blog: Deaf Singer, Mandy Harvey, Channels Adele In A Stunning Performance

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges chose crowd-favorite — the super talented Pompeyo Family as their wild card to come back for a chance to make it to the finals! In addition, we’ll see Mandy Harvey, Kechi and more perform in the last round of semifinals, before the big finale! Follow along on the ‘AGT’ live blog!

We’re back with the second round of America’s Got Talent semifinals! The judges chose the Pompeyo Family, with their troupe of dogs, to return for the semifinals, while frontrunners like Kechi, Mandy Harvey and Christian Guardino are set to perform this evening, as well. While Christian had a close call last week, being saved in the Dunkin Save, Mandy and Kechi are serious fan-favorites for their incredible singing and powerful stories. Follow along on the HollywoodLife live blog! Refresh this page for real-time updates on AGT.

First up was Colin Cloud, who correctly guessed judge Howie Mandel‘s iPhone password. Colin performed an incredible, freaky mind game where he predicted what card each judge would choose from an audience survey and was correct! “It was one of the most unbelievable, spooky, weird, things I’ve ever seen,” judge Simon Cowell said. This guy is the real deal!

Next up with Christian Guardino, who came back from his Dunkin Save with a vengeance. Singing “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye, Christian brought his strong vocals to the semifinals and gave a finals-worthy performance. I’ll tell you what was going on — Christian gave an epic performance and deserves a place in the finals and the judges totally agreed! “That’s my Golden Buzzer! You’re going on. America needs you,” Howie told his pick, “You’re beautiful inside and out. You are so inspirational. You are a great symbol of what we need to hear.” Judge Mel B exclaimed, “That is how you kill it on AGT!” Couldn’t agree more!

In The Stairwell returned to SLAY and dedicate their song to all of the Americans serving us at home and abroad. Singing “Castle On A Hill” by Ed Sheeran, the a capella group from The Air Force Academy kinda killed it — no pun intended. From the choreography to the pitch and harmony, these guys earned themselves a place in the finals. “I always thought it was a prank when you first came on, but this time, I really felt that you meant it and you meant to be here,” Simon said, who was once these guys’ biggest critics. If you’ve won Simon over, you won America over!

Merrick Hanna, 12-year-old dancer, revealed how robots helped him come out of his shell as a young boy. Now, dancing like a robot, Merrick showed off his skill at the Dolby Theatre for a spot in the finals! Using a lift and an actual robot prop, Merrick proved he deserved to be right where he was! While he didn’t receive a standing ovation from the judges except Mel, the judges truly loved him and saw such improvement from Merrick since his first audition! What did you think of Merrick’s performance?

AGT introduced deaf singer Mandy Harvey in a stunning way — through silence, as she sees the world. Mandy took a new approach to her performance, signing her original song, instead of playing an instrument. With a piano and a cello, Mandy gave off total Adele vibes. “This reminds me the first time I’ve ever heard Adele sing and I knew she was going to be a star,” Simon said — clearly great minds think alike. I really think this girl could win it all.

Next up was The Pompeyo Family — the judge’s Wild Card and the super enthusiastic, dog-loving family! In a canine winter wonderland, the Popeyo Family dogs dressed as penguins, polar bears and other winter animals, performing along to “Hot & Cold” by Katy Perry and we were just so excited to see them back! No matter what, these guys are a happy performance and really so talented! There were some mistakes with the pooches, but that’s to . be expected with dogs. “You guys bring joy to my heart every time!” Heidi Klum exclaimed.

