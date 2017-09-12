Amanda Stanton Fears ‘She’ll Never Find Love’ After Being ‘Embarrassed’ By ‘Bad Boy’ Robby Hayes

Poor Amanda Stanton! The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ star is completely stunning, and yet she fears she ‘will never find love again’ after having her heart broken by Robby Hayes. Here’s why she’s so worried.

“Amanda feels embarrassed yet again by another Bachelor guy ,” the insider explained. Robby was caught red-handed allegedly cheating on her (as she confirmed with pictures on Sept. 11), and less than a year earlier she broke off her engagement with Bachelor bad-boy Josh Murray . Apparently, making the same mistake twice is messing with her head. “This time she has can’t help but wonder why she can’t get it right with a man and she fears she will never find love.”

“After falling for Robby, another player, Amanda is questioning why she keeps going after all the bad boys,” said the source. “She is desperate to break the cycle and find happiness with her soul mate.” We want that for Amanda, too! Unfortunately, she needs to find a partner that will be a good dad for her kids, but these slick-talking f*ckboys keep tricking her into thinking they’re actually good guys! We would love to see her get a chance to be the bachelorette and find The One, because she totally deserves it.

