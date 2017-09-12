Exclusive
Amanda Stanton Fears ‘She’ll Never Find Love’ After Being ‘Embarrassed’ By ‘Bad Boy’ Robby Hayes
Poor Amanda Stanton! The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ star is completely stunning, and yet she fears she ‘will never find love again’ after having her heart broken by Robby Hayes. Here’s why she’s so worried.
Can we talk about how amazing Amanda Stanton, 27, is? The Bachelor In Paradise star is super nice, stunningly beautiful, and is a kick-ass mom to two adorable little kids. Yet, somehow, she’s now finding herself worrying about never finding love again! A source close to Amanda tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that her split from Robby Hayes, 28, really messed her up. Click here for pics from season 4 of BIP.
“Amanda feels embarrassed yet again by another Bachelor guy,” the insider explained. Robby was caught red-handed allegedly cheating on her (as she confirmed with pictures on Sept. 11), and less than a year earlier she broke off her engagement with Bachelor bad-boy Josh Murray. Apparently, making the same mistake twice is messing with her head. “This time she has can’t help but wonder why she can’t get it right with a man and she fears she will never find love.”
“After falling for Robby, another player, Amanda is questioning why she keeps going after all the bad boys,” said the source. “She is desperate to break the cycle and find happiness with her soul mate.” We want that for Amanda, too! Unfortunately, she needs to find a partner that will be a good dad for her kids, but these slick-talking f*ckboys keep tricking her into thinking they’re actually good guys! We would love to see her get a chance to be the bachelorette and find The One, because she totally deserves it.
HollywoodLifers, do you think Amanda should be worried about finding love? Let us know!