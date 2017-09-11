Wendy Williams Reveals Fabulous Figure & Giant Navel Tattoo In New Bikini Pics

Step aside, ladies! Wendy Williams turned heads while hitting the beach over the weekend, rocking a tiny bikini while vacationing in Barbados. She slayed with her hourglass curves and giant navel tattoo!

Wendy Williams, 53, was serving up some major fierceness during her exotic getaway! The television personality was spotted soaking up the rays in Barbados over the weekend, showing off her fabulous figure in all it’s glory. With her cleavage spilling out of her tiny bikini top, fans couldn’t keep their eyes off Wendy as she played around in the water. She seemed to be having an absolute blast while vacationing on the beautiful eastern Caribbean island with her hubby Kevin Hunter, 44. Wendy opted for a glamorous look while hitting the beach, sporting a blonde up ‘do, $965 bejeweled Gucci glasses and her wedding ring. Check out that navel tattoo! SEE BIKINI-CLAD PICS OF WENDY, RIGHT HERE.

Wendy and Kevin have been married for over twenty years and their chemistry is still off the charts. The lovebirds were cracking up while enjoying alone time, seeming to have not a care in the world. The mother-of-one has received flack over the years about her surgically enhanced figure, but she doesn’t let the nay-sayers get to her! Wendy even previously dubbed herself the “poster child of plastic surgery.” After giving birth to son Kevin Jr. in 1999, she got that navel tattoo to cover up her scar following a tummy tuck. Wendy always keeps it refreshingly real with her fans, having worked on her talk show in front of a live audience for over a decade. “I’m one of those people—I’m open about everything,” she told Parade. “I call it like I see it.”

Wendy also puts in work to obtain her amazing body, exercising regularly while maintaining a nutritious diet. Over the years, she’s been able to build an empire with her name and face, in the forms of a best-selling autobiography, fashion line, jewelry line and more. On top of that, her relationship with Kevin is still going strong! “My husband and I work together so, if I don’t get home until nine at night, he understands why there’s no dinner in the warmer,” she told the publication. “A happy marriage—we’ve been together for 23 years—is also about cooperation. We do a lot of organizing and list-making.”

HollywoodLifers, are you blown away by Wendy’s bikini body? Tell us, below!