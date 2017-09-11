Los Angeles Chargers Vs. Denver Broncos Live Stream: Watch The ‘MNF’ NFL Game Online

The LA Chargers kick off their inaugural season in the City of Angels by taking on the Denver Broncos on ‘Monday Night Football.’ We’ve got your live stream details to watch when the game kicks off at 10:20pm EST on Sept. 11.

For the first time in 56 years, the Chargers will be starting out an NFL season repping a city that isn’t San Diego. The now LA Chargers have been feeling plenty of love in their new hometown a few hours up the coast, and fans will be watching as they travel to Denver for their first time representing the City of Angels. Veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers, 35, will be starting his 177th consecutive game leading the team, the fourth longest streak in NFL history. His team is healthy again after an injury-plagued 2016 that saw them land in last place in the AFC West at 5-11. Can they start their new season as the LA Chargers out with a win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football? Scroll down for the live stream details!

The Broncos finished just above the Bolts in third place in the AFC West in 2016, but at least managed a winning record of 9-7. Their first year starting QB Trevor Siemian, 25, had to shake out plenty of jitters, but still managed to come up with some impressive stats in his 14 starts last year, throwing for 3,401 yards and notching up three 300-yard games. Despite his 18 TD’s, he also threw 10 interceptions and was sacked 31 times so there’s definitely room for improvement. See pics of Denver’s hottest hunks by clicking here.

Both teams have the unenviable task of being in one of the toughest conferences in the league, as both the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders tied for the top of the division in 2016-17 with 12-4 records, with both teams making the playoffs. Each squad has already started their 2017 season off with a win in week one, including KC’s impressive 42-27 blowout of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Sept. 11. Good luck to both the Chargers and Broncos this season, they’re going to need it in the brutal AFC West.

