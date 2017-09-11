Vivienne Tam’s SS18 Collection: Ethereal & Romantic Designs Perfect For Blake Lively & Elle Fanning

Vivienne Tam’s ‘joyful’ Spring ’18 collection was inspired by hope & love. The result? Stunning airy designs in pastel hues that elicit a bright & youthful spirit — ideal for stars like Blake Lively & Elle Fanning.

Vivienne Tam brought the romanticism to New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10 with her Spring/Summer 2018 collection — and her floaty dresses, whimsical prints, and sparkly sandals totally have us craving spring ALREADY! The 59-year-old designer’s looks were inspired by the Chinese action-adventure film, Monster Hunt and its sequel, Monster Hunt 2. “I loved the message—bringing hope, love, friendship, and family all together,” Vivienne said backstage before the show. “I want to bring that message to the world; that’s why the clothes are joyful.” Click here to see pics of model on the runway during NYFW SS18.

The film’s influence was evident in the prints and colors of the clothes, as Vivienne incorporated soft shades of blues, greens, sands, dusky pinks, and misty mauves. Most notably though, she kept it light and loose with many silk georgette ruffled gowns, designed to emulate a trickling mountain stream. She also paid homage to the explorer by using braided nylon cords as belts and including gorgeous trench coats and khaki pieces. Bohemian vibes were present as well in the form of colorful woven straps, beaded jewelry, and embellished flats. “There’s an element of mysticism to it,” Vivienne explained.

And doing what Vivienne does best, the designer quite literally wove her Chines culture into the clothes. She incorporated swirling clouds and mountains as well as two-headed cranes into her pieces, and even added her own unique and personal touch to one shirt in particular. “You know the nine-tailed fox? I hand-drew it,” she said.

We would love to see stylish celebs like Blake Lively, 30, and Elle Fanning, 19, in these feminine yet playful designs. Both actresses are known for making a statement on the red carpet, and their looks never fail to stand out with grace and elegance. We can especially see Blake in Vivienne’s dark blue gown that features a plunging neckline and delicate sheer sleeves. Elle on the other hand, would look like a dream in Vivienne’s pale pink ruffled dress.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving Vivienne’s collection this season?