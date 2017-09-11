Tyga Threatens To ‘Go Kanye’ After Having Enough & Samples The Rapper On Explosive New Track

Tyga just can’t stay away from the Kardashian camp! He references and samples his ex Kylie Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West on a new track. Listen here and find out whether it was friendly or not!

“They come at me sideways, I might go Kanye,” Tyga, 27, raps on “My Way,” which dropped today, Sept. 11. In case you weren’t sure who he’s referring to, it’s followed by a sample of Kanye West, 39, repeatedly shouting, “AH!” Listen to the wild track below!

While it might come off to some as a jab — especially considering that Tyga and Ye’s family member Kylie Jenner, 20, have ended things — the way Tyga blends the sample comes off more as a joke than anything else. It’s also worth considering that Tyga teamed up with Kanye for “Feel Me” from his album B*tch I’m the Shit 2. “I think you can always learn something from legends like him, ’cause, you know they been in the game for a long time, you know, they seen it all — the ups and downs — so it’s always [nice] to hear worldly advice from them,” Tyga told XXL magazine of his relationship with Ye. Doesn’t sound like there’s any bad blood there!



Check out more of the lyrics to the 808 Mafia-produced “My Way” and take a listen:

I’m doing it my way, yeah

I’m doing it my way, yeah

I’m doing it my way, yeah

I’m doing it my way, yeah

They come at me sideways, yeah

I’m coming back five ways, yeah

Catch Tyga on tour:

Sept. 22 – New York, N.Y.

Sept. 23 – Silver Spring, Md.

Sept. 24 – Philadelphia, Pa.

Sept. 29 – Cleveland, Ohio

Sept. 30 – Indianapolis, Ind.

Oct. 1 – Detroit, Mi.

Oct. 6 – Pasco, Wash.

Oct. 7 – Eugene, Ore.

Oct. 13 – Chico, Calif.

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, Calif.

Oct. 15 – Santa Ana, Calif.

Oct. 21 – Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 22 – Garden City, Idaho

Oct. 28 – Phoenix, Ariz.

Oct. 29 – Tuscon, Ariz.

Nov. 12 – Boston, Mass.

