Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Move In Together: Sharing NYC Apt. While She Films New Movie

Things are officially at that MAJOR next level in Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship — the lovebirds have reportedly moved in together! Here’s the scoop on their new living arrangements!

Selena Gomez, 25, will spend the next several months in New York City, filming a new movie with Woody Allen, and she doesn’t have to worry about getting too lonely while she’s away from home. That’s because her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, will also be sticking around the Big Apple when he’s not on the road! Sel and The Weeknd are shacking up in a Greenwich Village apartment, according to Entertainment Tonight. The site reports that Selena generally stays in hotels when she’s visiting New York, so it’s a pretty big deal for her to be making things a bit more homey with her man this time around.

Last week, the hot couple arrived in NYC to attend New York Fashion Week events, and they had heads turning when they walked the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 8. This was only the second time Selena and The Weeknd attended a public event like this together, and they were not shy about flaunting PDA and showing off their love for one another in front of the cameras. Oh, it also seems like the duo adopted a puppy together, too — they were photographed at a pet store, and have since both been sharing videos of a sweet brown and white dog on social media.

While it seems like The Weeknd will be making NYC his home base this fall, unfortunately, he’s going to be traveling a lot, too. His tour started back up last week, and is pretty non-stop throughout September and October, beginning on the east coast, then continuing through the midwest, Canada, west coast, and back again. Good thing these two have already gotten pretty good at the whole long distance thing!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship will last? Do you think they’ll move in permanently?