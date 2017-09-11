The Chainsmokers Slammed After Making A Racist Joke In Front Of An Asian Reporter

Oh boy, this is AWKWARD. The Chainsmokers were doing an interview in China when 1/2 of the duo, Alex Pall, cracked a really inappropriate joke to the reporter. This video will make you cringe!

Alex Pall, 32, might want to do a little more thinking before he starts speaking. In a now deleted interview video that was originally posted on The Chainsmokers Twitter account, Alex is asked about his dog, Cheddar. The interviewer asks if he brings Cheddar with him on tour, but Alex says he doesn’t because the dog is “ill-behaved”. But, that’s not the problem. The problem is when Alex reveals that, if he could, he would gladly bring his pup all over the world with him — except to China. Yikes. “But I love her, I mean if she could come anywhere I’d bring her — well, I don’t know if I’d bring her to China,” Alex says before he starts laughing. The interview, who is Asian, turns to look at the camera and covers his mouth in shock. Although the interviewer is laughing, it’s clearly a very uncomfortable moment.

Alex continues to laugh, instantly realizing what he’s done, while Drew Taggart looks mortified next to him. The interviewer tries to go on by asking another question, but Alex can’t stop laughing. Drew eventually leans forward to cover his mouth and the interviewer starts to laugh again as the uncomfortable moment seems to never end. We’re glad that the interviewer had a sense of humor about the remark Alex made, but at the same time this could not have been a more awkward interaction. Now, fans are outraged at Alex and The Chainsmokers for the jab, which is likely why they deleted the video off of their Twitter.

Alex Pall made a racist remark. Don't group him up with Andrew, together they are @TheChainsmokers but seriously.. Andrew was so embarrassed — Vote on Soribada! (@btsonasandwich) September 11, 2017

lol if you don't think that what the chainsmokers said was offensive please exit my page h0e. i dont want your racist asss here. — honeygirl yoongi ✨ (@fictionalbubble) September 11, 2017

no offense but if the chainsmokers can post a video of them making a racist joke imagine what they say behind closed doors — ‏ً (@visualsjung) September 11, 2017

