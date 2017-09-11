What happens in Bimini doesn’t stay in Bimini! On this week’s episode of ‘Siesta Key,’ it doesn’t take long for Garrett to find out about Alex and Kelsey… courtesy of her BFF?

On last week’s episode of Siesta Key, we all watched as Alex and Kelsey got closer while the group headed on vacation. She’s officially on a break from Garrett now, so one night in the Bahamas, she and Alex went out on a date. Plus, we’re pretty sure they’ve hooked up, but she hasn’t yet confirmed it.

Before leaving, Garrett had told Kelsey that if she and Alex did hook up, he was done and wanted nothing to do with her. In this new look at tonight’s episode, Chloe decides to ask Garrett for help in the gym following Alex’s gross comments about her weight, but in the process, also reveals something about Alex and Kelsey.

“When Amanda had just gotten there, we were all at the pool and Kelsey was like, ‘Alex and I are going on a date,'” Chloe told a shocked Garrett in the exclusive sneak peek above. “Honestly, I think it’s kind of weird that they’re going to get dinner. You know Alex and you know what his intentions are, yet she’s still kind of falling into his trap.” Chloe also said that while she thinks Kelsey is “very sweet” and “honest,” she also admits that “hanging around Alex… it changes people.” This coming from one of Alex’s besties.

HollywoodLife.com also got an update from MTV on the status of all of the cast members and their families in the midst of Irma. Alex, Pauly and Gary stayed in their Siesta Key home. While they’re getting hit with heavy winds, they have not lost power; Brandon is staying with family and friends, and has lost power once, but staying safe; Madisson and her sister Paige stayed with both their mom and dad inland and are safe and sound; Garrett went to Tallahassee and is safe — his family is safe, inland in Bradenton; Kelsey went to St. Louis while her mom, while her grandparents stayed in Lakewood Ranch inland. Chloe went to Colorado while her mother Michelle stayed inland with family and friends; her home on Bird Key sustained minor damage with trees and wind; and Juliette went to Ohio; her family in Sarasota did lose power, but all are safe.

Siesta Key airs Mondays at 10PM ET on MTV.