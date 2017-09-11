‘Project Runway’ NYFW Show: Whimsical Styles & Fierce Fashion For All Shapes & Sizes

Who’s ready to make it work? ‘Project Runway’ held their annual New York Fashion Week show, and it was a total hit. From retro designs, to Latin American-inspired fusion, the six collections were all incredible!

We’re only four episodes into the 16th season of Project Runway, but the show’s finale was just taped at New York Fashion Week! This season’s finalists battled it out on the runway for a fantastic show on September 8 that showcased the last six designers’ unique styles and passions, and featured models of all shapes and sizes. As host Heidi Klum exclaimed at the top of the show, “fashion is for everyone!” Damn straight, Heidi! Using models ranging in sizes 2 from 22 was one of the biggest

So, can you guess who designed each collection? No spoilers here, because as it is with every year, nobody in the audience is told whose collection belongs to whom. But if you’ve been watching Project Runway this season, you probably already have an inkling about who’s making it to the finals. The show began with Heidi, and her fellow judges Nina Garcia, Zac Posen, and guest judge Jessica Alba takes their seats on the sidelines. Then the games begun!

Collection 1 was full of feathers, metallics, and silks. The high-glamour outfits consisted of loose-fitting dresses, chic pantsuits, and wild tops. And, fitting with this season’s new direction, some of the pieces were plus-size. Home run! Collection 2 was modern and sleek, built from structured fabrics in muted colors, rather than the outlandish frocks from the first batch. Think business-y dresses topped with bows and ribbons!

Though the designers identities are kept hidden, it seems more than likely that Collection 3 was designed by Ayana Ife, 27. Ayana, who is Muslim and wears a hijab, said at the beginning of the season that she wanted to prove that modest and sexy weren’t mutually exclusive, and she has so far succeeded with her elegant designs. This NYFW collection had Ayana all over it: flowing, modest dresses in shiny, bold colors, and dreamy shawls. Love it!

Collection 4 was mostly monochromatic, but featured flashes of bright reds. It was definitely one of the more unique offerings, juxtaposing flirty dresses and gowns with oversized tops and slim pants. Almost futuristic! And if that was Jetsons-style, then Collection 5 was all retro. Think stuff the B-52s would wear on tour: pink flamingos, housecoats, and swingy shift dresses. So cool! Our final collection, number 6, was a total winner. The crowd and the judges alike were obsessed with the Latin American-inspired collection that featured bold stripes, bright sequins, and shimmering fish. That sounds weird, but it was phenomenal. The audience cheered when a plus-sized model ripped off her skirt to reveal a super-sexy, brightly colored bathing suit! This had designer Margarita Alvarez all over it, who strove to inject Puerto Rican influences into all of her designs.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on the Project Runway show at New York Fashion Week? Let us know!