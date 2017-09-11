YouTuber PewDiePie Uses ‘N’ Word & Fans Accuse Him Of Racism — See Tweets

Oh no! YouTube star PewDiePie is in hot water yet again! While recording a new live stream play-through he called another player the “N” word and the response from fans has been fast and furious! Here’s what they’re saying!

It happened again. While live streaming a play-through of the new game PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, YouTube sensation PewDiePie, 27, called another player the “N” word! “What a f**king n****r. Geez, oh my god, what the f**k! Sorry but what the f**k!” he blurted out while playing. As you can imagine, the response from gamers and beyond was swift! This is hardly the first time PewDiePie (real name Felix Kjellberg) has come under fire for culturally insensitive behavior. Head here for more pics of the YouTube star.

“You don’t accidentally say a derogatory term,” one user responded. “He’s literal trash,” another added. One fan acknowledged his apology after saying the racial slur but only to show that it reinforces his prejudice. “He only apologized because he remembered that he was live streaming and was caught using a word he’s comfortable using in private,” they wrote. It’s unclear if this new incident will cause him to continue to lose support, much like when he used an anti-semitic term in February.

“There is a bit of leeway you have to have with the internet when you wake up every day and make video games. There’s also a breaking point,” Sean Vanaman, a game developer tweeted. “I am sick of this child getting more and more chances to make money off of what we make.” All this follows Disney turning their backs on PewDiePie for using anti-semitic remarks or Nazi symbols. Can the once-beloved gamer recover from a new round of controversy? Only time will tell.

Welp looks like pewdiepie is over yet again 😋 pic.twitter.com/BIrhuIrbCu — Adam♕ (@backtowack) September 10, 2017

