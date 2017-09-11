Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Caught Shopping At Target — Proof They’re Just Like Us

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were trying to keep a low profile while shopping for a few items at Target, but fans couldn’t miss them in Spring Hills on Sept. 10! Their cart was filled to the brim and we can relate!

Miley Cyrus, 24, and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, 27, were totally going incognito while stopping by Target in Spring Hills, dressed casually when a fan spotted them in the checkout line on Sept. 10. The lovebirds were picking up a few items from the store, rocking some comfy threads and hats. Miley and Liam appeared to be purchasing two fluffy white pillows amongst other things, proving they’re just like us. We walk in for one item in particular and leave with all sorts of other cool things, right? The dynamic duo seems to be happier than ever these days and we love how they’re just chilling to the max on their day off. Sparks are still flying between Miley and Liam! See the cutest pics of the engaged couple, right here.

The songstress spilled all the tea during her highly anticipated appearance on Ellen, opening up about her scorching hot sex life and more while playing a game on Sept. 7. Miley kept it real with her fans even though her sweet grandmother was sitting in the audience, comparing her romps with Liam to “a commuter trip on a concorde jet.” Ooh la la! Ellen asked her to elaborate, questioning, “That means it’s fast,” to which Miley replied, “Yeah, I’m good.” Miley even joked how she has “no time to waste,” and she’s got a point! Her new album, Younger Now, will drop on Sept. 29 and fans got a taste of her evolved sound and style with the release of “Malibu,” a love song about Liam!

Miley and Liam were first romantically linked in 2009 and to no surprise, they’re going stronger than ever these days, even after a few splits. The pair’s engagement was back on in 2016 and it’s reported that Miley and Liam are still wedding planning, but not in any rush to walk down the aisle. “Miley and Liam are happier than ever and it has everything to do with their love,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They enjoy spending time together and their chemistry has never been better in and out of the bedroom. They’re in no hurry to change the status of their relationship.”

