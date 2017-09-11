‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Recap — Brooke Valentine & Booby Kiss & Say ‘I Love You’

Double trouble! Sparks are flying between Brooke Valentine and Daniel ‘Booby’ Gibson on the Sept. 11 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood.’ They kiss and say ‘I love you,’ so what does Marcus Black think about their romance? Here’s all the piping hot tea!

Teairra Mari is faced with having to make a critical decision about her future on the emotional Sept. 11 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, titled “Intervention.” Her friends Moniece Slaughter, Nikki Mudarris and A.D. Diggs show their support while addressing her problem with drinking, offering to send her to a residential program for 90 days in San Francisco. At first, Teairra is defensive and says, “I’m not going anywhere. What is this? I definitely don’t have ninety days to give to that.” She later agrees to thirty, since they clearly think it will only help her. “I have to look in the mirror and realize it’s an issue. I would like my mother [to fly with me],” she says, while getting visibly emotional and breaking down in tears. ”I need to get my sh*t together. It’s a start. So many people are rooting for me.”

Brooke Valentine is ready to give Marcus Black a taste of his own medicine! The songstress catches up with her on-again friend Bridget Kelly in Beverly Grove and the two spill all the tea about their relationship issues. “I did cheat on my boyfriend James once maybe twice, but that was a long time ago and I’m ready to give James a real shot,” Bridget confesses, before suggesting they go on a double date soon! “Marcus is on probation,” Brooke responds, revealing how he keeps breaking her heart and being inconsiderate of her feelings. “I’m out her purposely doing things to piss him off. I had a little outing and I went there with Booby.” Both ladies are at odds when their men, since Marcus doesn’t know about Booby and James doesn’t know the details about Bridget’s latest collaboration with Ray J.

Later, Lyrica Anderson and her husband A1 meet up with their moms in the park, proving the epic beef between their families is finally over! “I am happy to say our mothers are getting along like girlfriends these days,” Lyrica says, while catching up with her loved ones and friends including Alexis Skyy and Zell Swag. They’re all cracking up while talking about old times, also dishing on the new drama in their lives. Zell reveals he’s got big plans when it comes to sabotaging Misster Ray‘s upcoming launch party for his PR company. Instead of letting bygones be bygones after their showdown, he’s ready to fire back in a major way. The conflict between Masika Kalysha and Alexis has caused their cliques to go to war — but tonight things change!

As expected, Zell throws an out-of-this-world bash, with Lyrica performing and the ladies show up dressed to impress. Zell welcomes his friend Alexis to the stage, giving her the best introduction ever, only to see that Moneice and Misster Ray are making their highly anticipated entrance. Zell throws major shade at Ray, causing his nemesis to try to throw a shoe at him — but security intervenes. The tension in the room quickly escalates, since they’re great friends with Masika, but surprisingly, everyone keeps their cool! That’s a first, right? After talking about how the beef is really between those two ladies, Moneice apologizes and the girls hug it out, before making their exit!

After seeing Brooke cozying up to Booby at Lyrica’s listening event, A1 tells Marcus about his competition. “He needs to know what’s up. His girl right now is making him look crazy in these streets and I’m not having that with my friend,” A1 says, before telling Marcus how Brooke is possibly hooking up with Booby. Marcus is livid upon hearing the news, so he pops up on his girl to hear her side of the story. When he sees Brooke with Booby in the studio, he calls them out. Brooke is ticked since Marcus was “running around with that paranormal bimbo,” and now he’s not having it when the tables are turned. When Marcus leaves, Booby tells her to “open her eyes” to how special she really is. They even passionately kiss and say “I love you.” OMG!

Relationships and friendships are put to the test at the end of the episode, since James is NOT happy about Bridget’s single “P***y So Good” with Ray, especially after seeing their red-hot video shoot. She’s rocking lingerie and shooting money in the air while laying in bed, much to the dismay of her beau. Ray tells James he’s got nothing to worry about, since he’s going home to his wife Princess Love, who is eager to make love since she’s ovulating! However, that wasn’t the juiciest part of the show, since Masika and Alexis finally come face to face. “I already told you that I’m not shooting with this h*,” Masika says, before Alexis asks, “why can’t you be grown? We should talk.” Even though we wish they’d get along, we’re guessing this isn’t over!

