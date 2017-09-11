Leanne Marshall’s Spring 2018 Collection: Colorful Gowns Perfect For Emma Stone

Bright colors, cut out patterns and flowing materials made Leanne Marshall’s 2018 Spring collection a vision to watch on the runway. This collection would be the perfect match for A-listers like Emma Stone, Anna Kendrick and more!

Leanne Marshall‘s Spring/Summer 2018 collection is filled with exquisite red carpet ready gowns. The collection debuted during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 10 inside the gallery at Clarkson Square. Celebrities such as Orange Is The New Black stars Francesca Curran and Emma Myles, Pitch Perfect 3 star Chrissie Fit, as well as Miss Universe, Iris Mittenaere, and Miss USA, Kara McCullough, lined the front row to get a close up look at Leanne Marshall’s stunning new collection, and needless to say they were all in awe of the whimsical display. The collection was filled with not only stunning bright colors, but also layered chiffon and plenty of sexy cut out’s. It was truly a sight to see!

Shades of emerald, royal blue and bright yellow filled the room as each model strutted down the gallery runway. Leanne used asymmetrical designs, stripes, and bold colors for dramatic statements inside the collection. Aside from the colors and accents, oversized coats and layered maxi skirts were also present on the models, who ranged in not only size and shape, but also color. Leanne’s diverse choice of models made the stunning collection feel inclusive which is a very rare but welcome feeling to experience during any fashion week. The runway show closed with a look at flowing gowns covered in water color designs featuring multiple colors including green, blue, orange and pink.

From Leanne’s collection, we have a few choice favorites we would absolutely love to see certain stars rock on the red carpet in 2018. This strapless yellow gown would look incredible on Anna Kendrick, while this two-piece look of a teal crop top and yellow striped skirt would be an amazing match for Emma Stone. This gorgeous watercolor gown would be stunning on Lupita Nyong’o, and this burnt orange gown with a center slit down the chest would look amazing on Blake Lively.

