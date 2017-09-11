Kylie Jenner Is Told Her Future With Travis Scott Looks ‘Very Good’ By A Shaman: He ‘Has Good Intentions’

Kylie Jenner gets some good news about her future with Travis Scott when she and her crew visit a shaman on the new ‘Life of Kylie.’ Here’s what happens when Kylie asks for love advice!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, are going to be together forever! “It’s actually very good,” a shaman tells Kylie when she pays a visit while on a charity trip in Peru. “There is one person that is very interested. You can see he’s already talking with you. Yes, he has good intentions. He’s inside, looking at you,” the woman adds. Watch the new Life of Kylie clip above!

“Does it start with a T?” Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner, 61, also jokes in the clip, and while Kylie’s ex Tyga‘s name obviously starts with “T” too, Kris definitely means Travis! The shaman doesn’t answer, but Kylie seems satisfied with her positive reading. Even so, she admits that visiting a shaman isn’t for everyone. “I think my mom thinks we’re a little crazy,” Kylie says in a confessional. Kris does look skeptical the whole time!

Next up is Jordyn Woods, 19, who asks for a relationship reading, too. “He says there is no love,” the translator tells her. “It’s gonna take time. They are there, but right now they are busy doing other things.” Aw, looks like Jordy will have to be patient until her special someone comes along! Click here to see pics of Kardashian summer romances.

Life of Kylie airs Sunday at 9/8c on E!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Travis will stay together forever? Tell us if you love them as a couple!