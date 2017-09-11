‘Counting On’ Recap: Joe Duggar Asks Kendra Caldwell To Begin A Courtship With Promise Ring

Although Joe Duggar & his now-wife Kendra got married over the weekend, during the Sept. 11 episode of ‘Counting On,’ Joe asks Kendra to start a courtship in the cutest way. He even gives her an engraved ring!

Before they walked down the aisle on Sept. 8, Joseph Duggar, 22, had to ask Kendra Caldwell, 19, if she wanted to enter a courtship with him. And fans got to watch the entire thing go down during the Sept. 11 episode of Counting On! Putting a lot of thought into the big moment, Joe decided to pop the question where it all began for him — in the spot where he was born! The whole idea was to go back to his own beginning to ask Kendra to start a NEW beginning with him — pretty creative, right? Click here to see pics of the Duggar family.

While some of his brothers thought the idea was “genius,” and his older sister Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24, called it “sweet” and “thoughtful,” his older bro John-David Duggar, 27, thought it was a little strange — especially because the childhood home where Joe was born is no longer there. “I wouldn’t call it romantic,” John-David told the cameras. “Take her to a car auction and then a slab of concrete…that’s…that’s different.” Before Joe asked Kendra to be in a courtship with him, he took her to a car auction in order to have an excuse to be on that side of town. He brought along some family members, as well as Kendra’s dad, as chaperones.

At this point in their relationship, John and Kendra had known each other for about five years, and had been “talking” for two months. Joe knew Kendra expected him to ask her for a courtship, but according to him, she thought it would happen in two months. “I wanted to do it sooner to surprise her,” Joe explained. During their time at the car auction, Joe admitted he was “trying to act cool” and “be as normal as possible.” In reality though, he was very “nervous.”

When they got to the spot where Joe’s childhood home once stood, he and his siblings began explaining to her where everything used to be. At last, Joe told her that this was where he was born. And then he pulled a ring out of his pocket and asked if she’d “take the next step” with him. Kendra of course said yes, and was “shocked.” “I didn’t know you were going to ask me today!” she gushed. “I had no idea… It’s so exciting!” Meanwhile, Joe was ecstatic she said yes. “It’s a big relief,” he confessed.

While Joe’s sisters all received necklaces as their courting gift, Joe decided to be “different” by giving his wife-to-be a ring. He placed it on her right ring finger as a reminder he’s not looking for anyone else and is “waiting for her.” The jewelry also has both their names engraved on it, which we think is a great touch!

In the episode, Joe and Kendra were excited to point out that now they can side-hug; as per Duggar tradition, couples cannot touch until they are in a courtship. The duo also made a list of their courtship boundaries, revealing that they will not hold hands or be alone together until they’re married. Not only that, but their side-hugs are only allowed to last three seconds. When asked at the end if they’ll have a long or short courtship, they both said they’re just taking it “one day at a time.”

