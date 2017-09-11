Why Katie Holmes Is So Much Happier With Jamie Foxx Than She Ever Was With Tom Cruise

Tom who? Katie Holmes is on cloud nine with Jamie Foxx, and their relationship is SO much better than when she was with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Katie’s loving life — and Jamie!

“Katie Holmes feels much more equal to Jamie Foxx than she ever did with Tom Cruise,” a source close to Katie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He makes her feel like a grown woman. Jamie respects Katie’s opinion and her independence, and he would never dream of telling her what to do. She loves how Jamie keeps his private life private, and how he shuns the media spotlight. It fits with Katie’s sensibilities much more than the crazy, over-the-top life she shared with Tom.

“Katie and Jamie are deeply in love and committed to each other, but have no plans to get married — at least not yet,” the source told us. “Katie’s done the whole marriage thing before and she’s in no rush to head down the aisle again. She’s very happy with their relationship, and how her life is now.” How nice is that? Katie. 38, and Jamie, 49, just went public with their relationship five years after her divorce from Tom, 55, and now they’re free to express their love in public. The couple were trying to keep things private for quite some time, but they didn’t succeed. Photographers caught them out to dinner together and even hopping on a private jet in Paris!

It’s just blue skies from here for Katie and Jamie. After a tumultuous relationship and divorce from Tom, Katie had been laying low. Now, she’s back and better than ever — and has a kind and supportive guy by her side. “Katie adores Jamie’s sense of humor,” a separate source, who is close to Jamie, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Like most of the world, she sees him as a genuinely wonderful and funny guy; she’s constantly laughing with him.

“He makes her very happy.Add to that the fact that he’s a wonderful father. She appreciates that and sees what he can bring to Suri [Cruise, her 11-year-old daughter with Tom] as a father figure. Jamie is basically a home run in all the important things that Katie needs in a relationship.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Katie's rep for comment.

