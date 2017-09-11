Is Cardi B Pregnant? What The Rapper Reportedly Did At NYFW That Has Started Rumors

Cardi B, Offset and baby make three? — A new report says Cardi B’s pregnant and even claims to have a video that shows her ‘growing bump’! Hear what she reportedly did at NYFW that has fans going crazy…

Are Cardi B, 24, and Offset, 25, anticipating their first child together? — Well, according to a new report, the female rapper flaunted her baby bump at NYFW on Sept. 10. Cardi and Migos member, Offset, hit Rihanna‘s Fenty x Puma event at NYFW last night, where MediaTakeOut, claims she was inquiring about how to style a bump with a nearby stylist. The site even says Cardi’s alleged baby bump is visible in this video — You can be the judge of that.

While the site seems set on their source, it’s quite hard to believe that the new couple would be expecting, since just a few days ago, MTO claimed Offset was looking to dump Cardi. The site reported that he was “looking for a way out,” of his relationship with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, and looking to reunite with his ex, Shya L’amour. Offset and his ex share a daughter together. So, what is the deal, here?

As reports claim that Cardi and Offset are expecting their first child together, the pair have yet to address the baby speculation. Not to mention, Cardi looked incredible during last night’s Fashion Week events; and, some fans believe she did not appear to be with child, whatsoever. Therefore, if Cardi is pregnant, it’s likely that we would hear it from her directly. The outspoken rapper quickly shot down the engagement rumors that she and Offset were plagued by just a few weeks ago.

Rumors swirled that Offset popped the question when he showed off a massive, oval-shaped white and yellow diamond ring on Snapchat, Aug. 22. There were even claims that the yellow diamond paid homage to Cardi’s hit, “Bodak Yellow” which actually hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that same week. However, Cardi addressed the speculation during a pre-show interview at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27. When the host asked if she was engaged, the Cardi held up her hand and said, “Do you see a ring on my finger?” Nonetheless, Cardi did say that eventually, she wants to get engaged and have kids. “I think every woman wants that” she admitted.

As mentioned above, the pair has yet to comment on the baby speculation, so let’s all just let them enjoy the success of their careers right now. Let us remind you that they only began dating in the beginning of 2017. Cardi and Offset were first romantically linked when they attended Super Bowl LI together on Feb. 5, 2017. They continued to fuel romance rumors — also in the beginning of Feb. — when they released their collaboration, “Lick”, to rave reviews. And, the rest is history!

HollywoodLifers, tell us your thoughts on the video in question.