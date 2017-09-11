iPhone X: Everything Rumored About Apple’s Most Expensive Phone To Date

Forget the iPhone 7; it’s all about the iPhone X now! Details about Apple’s latest phone have leaked the day before its release, and we have them here! Find out what the iPhone X allegedly includes.

1. No home button

The iPhone X, which is expected to be announced on September 12, is allegedly all screen, no home button. Without the home button, there will reportedly be a “virtual home button,” and a “gesture panel” that responds to swipes, taps, and more. So cool! The top of the phone could have a cutout in the screen to make room for the earpiece speaker, selfie camera, and sensors. It’s unclear if that means the phone will be unlocked using a fingerprint scanner in the absence of a home button.

2. Facial recognition system

This is how the iPhone X could be opened! Mockups in the information leak (see below) imply that the new phone will apparently feature a “Face ID” facial recognition system. The future is now! The iPhone X will apparently create a 3D scan of your face and recognize its shape, according to the leak. There’s no word on how effective the system would be if the phone isn’t held directly to a user’s face — say, sitting flat on a table — but it will supposedly work at a “wide variety” of angles. Face ID will reportedly unlock the phone, authenticate payments, and unlock phone security, much like current fingerprint scanning does now.

3. Portrait lighting

Your selfie game is about to get sick. The iPhone X will reportedly have portrait lighting, which makes pretty much everyone look better. It’ll reportedly create “dSLR-like shots using depth by simulating different lighting effects.” Portrait mode will support Contour Light, Natural Light, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono, and Studio Light.

Can't stop watching this Face ID setup animation from the leaked iOS 11 GM build. So cute! pic.twitter.com/SMvjFo7Was — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) September 9, 2017

Face ID enrollment process (with layout issues on first page) pic.twitter.com/KczOHEy9ir — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 9, 2017

4. Animated emojis

This one’s really exciting! The iPhone X is reportedly going to feature animated emojis, aka Animojis, through iOS 11. So, when you message your friends a smiley face — or even the smiley poop — the 3D animated emoji will move and groove. This is allegedly created by the facial scan technology. What? Can you think of all the amazing things your going to do with the poop emoji now?

…and unicorns, and pandas, foxes, many more. All the furry types covered 😜 This is your system-seller pic.twitter.com/zp24CaimZ5 — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

5. $1000 price tag

Sorry, guys. If you want the iPhone X, it’s reportedly going to cost you $1000. Yep, that’s about the same amount as an MacBook Air or similar laptop. It’s Apple’s most expensive phone to date, but some people may think the new updates are worth the extreme price tag. We’ll see once it’s officially announced!

HollywoodLifers, do you want the iPhone X? Let us know!