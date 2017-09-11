Eric Chase Bolling Jr.’s Tragic Cause Of Death Remains A Mystery: Alleged Details From Scene

The scene of Eric Chase Bolling Jr.’s apparent suicide reportedly tells very little about how exactly he died. Here’s what was found in the 19-year-old’s room in Colorado, according to a new report.

Eric Chase Bolling Jr. tragically died at the young age of 19 in Colorado on Sept. 8, and while it’s reportedly believed that he allegedly committed suicide with a drug overdose, there was little evidence at the scene to determine an exact cause of death, according to TMZ. The teenager was reportedly found in a “normal position” in his bed, with no suicide note, pill bottles or drug paraphernalia in site. However, TMZ reports that police are still convinced that the death was “some form of overdose.” Now, the Bolling family is waiting for the coroner to complete the autopsy and toxicology tests to determine the actual cause of death.

Just hours before this tragedy, it was announced that Eric’s father, Eric Bolling, would be parting ways with Fox News after he was caught allegedly sending disturbing text messages and photos of his genitalia to co-workers. Eric. Jr. was reportedly “destroyed” by the allegations about his father, and became “emotionally upset” about what was going on, TMZ claims. Eric has denied the sexual harassment allegations, and vowed to clear his name before his son took his own life. Of course, the journalist and his wife, Adrienne, have been left absolutely heartbroken by this tragedy.

“Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night,” Eric tweeted on Sept. 8. “Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. We are overwhelmed by the love and support we have received. Adrienne and I thank you all and ask that you please keep us in your prayers.”

