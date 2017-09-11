Gigi Hadid Loses Shoe On Anna Sui Runway In Epic Wardrobe Malfunction & Pulls It Off Like A Pro

Shoes? Please, those are ‘so’ last season! Gigi Hadid rocked the barefoot look on the runway at the Anna Sui show at NYFW on Sept. 11 after losing one of her heels backstage. Needless to say, she pulled it off!

Gigi Hadid, 21, was flawless and shoe-less all at the same time when she hit the runway as one of the stars of Anna Sui’s show at NYFW on Sept. 11. The drop-dead gorgeous model wore an absolutely stunning outfit that only she could pull off. Of course, there was one thing missing — her shoe. In a very Cinderella-like move, Gigi apparently lost a piece of footwear backstage but had to run off anyway. And you know what happened? She looked even more amazing with only one shoe on than most of us do with two!

Fans noticed the epic wardrobe malfunction and posted a video of Gigi taking it all in stride to Instagram. As you can see in the clip, Gig just keeps going down the runway like the total pro she is. “No shoe, no problem,” appears to be her mantra as she keeps that professional pout on her face. The Victoria’s Secret model really is a boss when it comes to how to handle the runway. After all, if you can’t walk in just one heel what kind of model are you?

Gigi and her sister and fellow model, Bella Hadid, 20, have been completely working it during New York Fashion Week 2017. We’re totally loving how the Hadid sisters rule the fashion world these days and are BOTH going to be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this fall. Let’s just hope there are no wardrobe malfunctions there. Gigi is good, but pulling off a lingerie malfunction on the runway, now that is truly an art form. Click here to see Gigi at the VS fashion shows throughout the years.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gigi walking the runway sans shoe? Did she handle it like a pro? Let us know below!