Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. Autopsy Done But Mysterious Cause Of Death Yet To Be Determined

Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. died at the age of 19 in Colorado on Sept. 8 of what was initial believed to be an apparent suicide via drug overdose. However, since the initial news of the death of the son of former Fox New anchor Eric Bolling broke, there has been little evidence found at the scene to help determine the cause of his death, according to TMZ. Now, the Boulder Country Coroner’s office has told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the cause of Eric Jr.’s mysterious death has most definitely yet to be determined. “The autopsy into the death of Eric Bolling has been completed, however there is no known cause of death at the moment,” the Boulder County Coroner told HollywoodLife.com. “We are awaiting toxicology and autopsy results and should be able to present them within 6 to 8 weeks.”

“This is still an open death investigation and there is no police report available,” the office told us. The coroner also provided us with a document confirming Eric Jr.’s passing. The document states that the “cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.” Six to eight weeks is a long time to wait to find out what happened to the teenager, especially for his friends and family. We hope that they get answers soon, and in the meantime our thoughts and prayers are with them. Click here to see pics of Eric Jr.

Eric was reportedly found in a “normal position” in his bed and there was no suicide note, medication or drug paraphernalia at the scene. However, authorities are still reportedly convinced that Eric Jr. ‘s death was “some form of overdose,”according to TMZ. The former Fox News anchor and his wife Adrienne are obviously devastated and asked for their privacy on the day of Eric’s death. “Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night,” Eric tweeted on Sept. 8. “Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. We are overwhelmed by the love and support we have received. Adrienne and I thank you all and ask that you please keep us in your prayers.”

