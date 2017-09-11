Child Protective Services Is Reportedly Stepping In To Protect Dream Kardashian

The L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services has allegedly gone to court to ensure that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream is protected — reportedly the agency is concerned about her well-being.

Rob Kardashian, 30, and his ex fiancée Blac Chyna, 29, haven’t always had the most amicable relationship. Authorities are now allegedly stepping in from the Los Angeles County Dept. of Children and Family Services to ensure that their precious daughter Dream is protected, according to a Sept. 11 report from TMZ. The Dept. is concerned about their little girl’s “well-being,” sources tell the website, adding how DCFS has gone to L.A. County Dependency Court in order to have a judge determine if she is indeed safe. The relationship between Rob and Chyna has been tense for the past few months, especially after she filed a restraining order against her former flame. See pics of Rob and Chyna, right here.

It was only a day ago that Chyna took to social media, sharing adorable videos in which she is bonding with her little girl. “Happy 10 months Dreamy,” the mother-of-two wrote, alongside a clip of the pair dancing to music with friends. Her daughter looked too cute with her face painted for the special occasion. Noticeably absent from the soiree was Rob, who has kept a low profile after his heated social media feud with Chyna this past July. Tension between the exes reached a boiling point when Rob posted naked pictures of Chyna on Instagram, initiating a legal showdown between the off-again pair. Nevertheless, although they’ve faced their fair share of drama, fans want the best for Rob, Chyna and Dream.

The 30-year old sock designer was spotted out for the first time in several weeks on Aug. 11, carrying Dream while running errands in Los Angeles. The formerly engaged couple has yet to agree on a formal custody arrangement for Dream, but hopefully it will work out for the best very soon. “We are working toward a resolution and wanted a little bit more time to see if we can get there,” Lisa Bloom, Chyna’s attorney, told Us Weekly. “If we can’t, we are ready willing and able to go forward with a hearing on September 18.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Chyna and Rob’s representatives for comment.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by this report? Tell us, below!