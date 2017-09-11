Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian & More: Stars Who Are Their Lover’s Biggest Fans At Concerts

For some celebs, their biggest fan is also their significant other! Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner are just a few famous folk who love showing their support at their lover’s concerts! Here’s more!

We’re all huge fans of certain musicians or rappers! But for some celebs out there, their fave musician also happens to be their boyfriend! The likes of Kylie Jenner, 19, and her older sis Kim Kardashian, 36, are known for fangirling out at their significant other’s shows! And just because you’re a world-famous singer like Selena Gomez, 25, doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to go nuts at your BF The Weeknd‘s, 27, concerts! And let’s not forget the most perfect couple known to man: Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 47! These two are all about supporting each other when one of them hits the stage! Check out loads more stars who love supporting their musical partners here!

Before their messy breakup, Kylie appeared to love following her man Tyga, 27, around on tour! In 2016, she gallivanted all over Europe to watch her talented fella perform! Then, after their relationship came crashing down and she started getting hot and heavy with Travis Scott, 25, guess who was always at his shows cheering him on!? That’s right — Kylie! The gorgeous reality star squashed breakup rumors on Sept. 8 when she showed up at Travis’ show at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, CA! Of course, we can’t forget Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 41! Not only do these two appear head-over-heels for each other, they are all about supporting one another’s music!

And as all true fans know, Kim doesn’t merely show up for her hubby Kanye West‘s, 40, shows. She brings along the entire Keeping Up with the Kardashians gang and they go WILD! Everyone from Jonathan Cheban, 43, to Kendall Jenner, 21, have come along for a night of raucous fun! Talk about a supportive family!

