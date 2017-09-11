Ariel Winter Celebrates Getting Firearms License By Posing With Guns & Her Fans Get Heated

Uh oh! Fans are NOT happy with Ariel Winter on Sept. 11 after she posted sexy pics holding guns to celebrate getting her firearms license. See their angry tweets, here.

Bring on the controversy! Fans are none too pleased with the lovely Ariel Winter on Sept. 11. The 19-year-old Modern Family beauty posted some pics looking like a super hot bad-ass while holding three different guns on Sept. 10, and although she looks amazing, fans aren’t loving the message she’s sending. Click here for pics of Ariel.

Ariel was clearly proud of her accomplishment, posting “when you pass your firearm safety test and get your certificate,” on Twitter. She took to Instagram to celebrate, posting two photos in short-shorts, a sweater, and boots while holding an FNS Scar, a Remington 870, and a Browning Hi Power pistol at the Los Angeles Gun Club. “Prepping for the zombie apocalypse, obviously…💰” she joked. Unfortunately, some fans didn’t think it was as funny as she did.

“Guns…..never a good idea,” said one fan in the comments of her pictures. “Guns are not the solution. Not something you should be proud of,” a follower on Twitter chimed in. “Americans and their guns. All bloody idiots. No one needs a gun. No one,” said another angry person. Of course, not everyone was mad. Some fans were super inspired. “So nice to see another woman shooter. Keep doing you! Love ya,” wrote a supporter. Another agreed, saying “glad that you’re not concerned about the backlash that Hollywood may have. Just because you support the 2nd Amendment, doesn’t mean that you’re a danger to society.”

Ariel has been interested in guns for some time now. In June, she took to Snapchat to show off her skills during target practice while shooting a rifle. We’re glad she’s doing everything legally if she’s going to be using firearms. Stay safe, Ariel!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ariel is in the wrong for getting her gun license, or is she simply exercising her rights? Let us know what you think!