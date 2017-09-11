Lauren Jauregui Looks Cuddly With Ty Dolla Sign At Fenty X Puma Party: New Couple?

Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla Sign continue to fuel those romance rumors! The two stepped out in NYC on multiple occasions during Fashion Week and we have the steamy photos! See the rumored couple getting pretty cozy with each other!

Lauren Jauregui, 21, and Ty Dolla Sign, 32, just can’t stay away from each other and we’re not complaining! The rumored couple continued to keep us guessing about the real status of their relationship this week when they hit the streets of NYC together — twice! The Fifth Harmony member and the rapper were first photographed together [as seen below] on Sept. 7, when they left the Up & Down nightclub together. Then, Lauren and Ty Dolla Sign stepped out on Sunday night [Sept. 10], where they were photographed together at Rihanna‘s Fenty x Puma New York Fashion Week after party!

In those particular photos from the NYFW bash, Lauren and Ty Dolla Sign were spotted flirting and getting pretty close. In one photo, the two look like they’re about to lock lips. And, in other snaps, the pair are all smiles, while looking at each other. So, what’s the deal with these two?

Well, as you may know, this isn’t the first time they’ve sparked romance rumors. Lauren and Ty Dolla Sign have been rumored to be a couple since April 2017, when they were seen together at Ty’s birthday party. She accompanied the rapper to his 32nd birthday bash at a bowling alley with his friends. Then, they were spotted together in June 2017, where Ty had his arm around her in a cozy photo from Normani Kordei’s birthday party. Ty also collaborated with 5H on their hit, “Work From Home”.

Lauren began stepping out with Ty after she came out as bisexual, back in Nov. 2016. In an open letter to President Donald Trump, 71, supporters, Lauren wrote that she is a “bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it.” She has not exclusively dated anyone since. However, things seem to be heating up with Ty, who was previously linked to Kylie Jenner, 20, in May 2016.

Multiple reports claimed that Kylie and Ty were caught kissing at a club on May 12, 2016. However, it was also reported that the rapper had a girlfriend at the time, who wasn’t Kylie. Not to mention, at that point, she was still in her on-again, off-again relationship with her ex, rapper, Tyga, 27. Nothing ever came from the alleged romance reports. And, a source told HL, at the time, that Ty and Kylie were never romantically involved. So, back to the big news — We’re totally shipping Lauren and Ty Dollar Sign; Are you?

