Damn, Angie! Angelina Jolie was absolutely glowing at the premiere of her new movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11. See pics of the gorgeous mom and her kids, here.

Angelina Jolie, 42, is bouncing back from her traumatic divorce from Brad Pitt, 53, amazingly well! She stepped out on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film First They Killed My Father on Sept. 11, and she looked amazing. For the first time since the split, Angie was totally glammed up and looking happier than ever. Perhaps the fact that she had all of her kids by her side at the Toronto International Film Festival helped put some extra pep in her step. Click through the gallery above to see pics of the family at the big premiere.

Angie really did look radiant on the carpet. She was rocking an off-the-shoulder black silk gown that draped beautifully around her waist and showed off her amazing legs with an asymmetrical hemline. She topped off the elegant look with some classic black pumps and stunning diamond earrings. Her hair looked lovely swept off her face and into a half-updo, while her simple makeup highlighted her eyes and lips. So pretty!

Angie’s kids were also dressed to impress, especially Maddox, 16, and Pax, 13. The oldest two kids actually helped Angie make the important film. Maddox was an executive producer for the movie, and Pax did the still photography — that’s pretty impressive! Angie’s other four kids came to support their mom and big brothers, and they all looked thrilled to be there with them. We love seeing Angie looking so happy and refreshed after her tough divorce this year. Keep it up, girl!

HollywoodLifers, do you plan to see First They Killed My Father? Let us know!