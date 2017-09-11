‘Andi Mack’ Is Coming Back: New Teaser & Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

‘Andi Mack’ season 2 is so close! The premiere date and a new teaser has just been released for all the fans out there. Plus, find out when the music video for the ‘Andi Mack’ theme song will debut!

Andi Mack season 2 will premiere with a one-hour episode on Friday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel. The hit show, created and executive produced by Lizzie McGuire’s Terri Minsky, captured our hearts when it debuted in early 2017. To get you pumped for all-new Andi Mack episodes, the music video for the show’s theme song, “Tomorrow Starts Today,” will premiere Oct. 20 on Disney Channel and DisneyMusicVEVO. The song will also be released as a single that day. Girl Meets World star Sabrina Carpenter is the one singing the incredible theme song. The cast will also be featured in the music video!

The first season of Andi Mack was full of surprises. Andi found out that her sister, Bex, was actually her mom. Andi and Bex grew even closer as they forged a new chapter in their relationship. Andi’s lovable father, Bowie, was introduced later in the season. By the end of the season, Andi was convinced that Bex and Bowie were meant to be together. Andi also nursed her crush on Jonah Beck over the course of season one, and in the finale, Jonah revealed that he liked being around Andi, too. Andi Mack stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Lilan Bowden, Lauren Tom, Joshua Rush, Sofia Wylie, and Asher Angel. Recurring stars include Stoney Westmoreland, Emily Skinner, and Trent Garrett.

Here’s some scoop on the season 2 premiere: Andi encourages Bowie to plan a future with Bex, Cyrus introduces his girlfriend, Iris, to Andi and Buffy, and Jonah invites Andi to the Space Otters’ party. Raise your hand if you can’t wait!

