Alexander Wang’s Cool Girl Waves — Get Exact Hairstyle Seen On Kendall Jenner & Kaia Gerber

The only thing cooler than Alexander Wang’s NYFW party, filled with musical performances, thousands of doughnuts, and a bouncy house, were the models rocking the runway. Get their exact look here.

Models like Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid took to the runway to show off Alexander Wang‘s Spring Summer 2018 collection. They looked gorgeous with undone waves. Lead hairstylist Guido told us about the inspiration: natural, lived-in hair. But that doesn’t mean you can just wake up and go. “When considering natural hair, people tend to assume that the end result will be messy. That’s absolutely not the case.” Hair was washed and then protected with a heat spray and a styling cream before it was hit with the blow dryer. “A great hairdryer, like the ghd Air Hairdryer, minimizes drying time and therefore limits damage to the hair, while helping to achieve beautiful, natural movement.” Guido continued, “This look requires simply two tools, the ghd Air Hairdryer and ghd Classic Curl Iron. Great styling tools are essential for creating simple, modern textures.”

Here is the exact how to:

“1. Wash hair and apply a heat protect spray.

2. Use the ghd Air hairdryer with a diffuser to gently blow-dry hair on a low heat setting, while maintaining and enhancing your natural texture.

3. Add a natural center parting using fingers.

4. Afterwards, create a soft natural wave by bending sections of hair around the ghd Classic Curl Iron to add additional movement. Maintain an imperfect finish by bending hair in different directions.”

See pics of the models and the after party in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, did you love the Alexander Wang look on Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid?