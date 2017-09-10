Wes Scantlin ‘Blames Himself’ For Making ‘Honest Mistake’ After Gun Charges Arrest

Puddle of Mudd’s lead singer, Wes Scantlin, is in a heap of trouble and believe us, he knows it. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the singer blames himself for accidentally boarding a plane with a BB gun and feels just horrible for his fans.

Wes Scantlin, 45, is kicking himself after being arrested on gun charges at LAX on Sept. 9. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Wes was trying to board a plane with a BB gun. He is currently being held on a whopping $850,000 bail, according to the LA Sheriff’s Department. The lead singer of Puddle of Mudd had two prior warrants out for him when he was caught going through security with the gun and was charged with bringing a weapon to the airport. “He didn’t realize he had the BB gun on him because he literally lives out of his backpack,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Click here to see pics of Wes.

“He’s given knives to cab drivers that he knows to hold onto before heading into the airport to fly out, he must have forgotten about it,” the source continued. “He just loves weapons of any kind!” The insider, who visited West in jail on Sept. 10 told us that he is good spirits, but feels bad that his fans had to miss the show he was headed to because he was arrested. “He blames himself and it was an honest mistake,” the source said. The insider told us that Wes does not currently know his court date or when he will get out of jail. We can’t believe what a big mistake West made and believe he must feel horrible.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Wes has tangled with the law, even though the source said this incident was an “honest mistake.” Wes and his former fiancee Michelle Rubin were arrested back in 2002 over allegations of domestic violence. The alleged altercation happened on the side of a road when the couple was on their way to a video shoot in Piru, Calif., according to MTV. However, the Ventura County District Attorney ultimately did not pursue charges in the incident.

