Seattle Seahawks Vs. Green Bay Packers Live Stream — Watch Week 1 NFL Football Game Online

Set-HUT! At last, NFL action is back and week one features Aaron Rodgers leading his Green Bay Packers, at Lambeau Field, against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Watch the live stream for this game, on Sept. 10th at 4:25pm EST, right here!

The Seattle Seahawks will be looking to snap a 7-game losing streak at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin when they battle the Green Bay Packers during their first game of the 2017-18 NFL season. This game features two of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, Russell Wilson, 28, who will be taking snaps for the Seahawks and Aaron Rodgers, 33, who will be leading the offense for the Packers. Both the Packers and the Seahawks finished the regular 2016 season with 10 wins and with a few offseason acquisitions, these two teams are evenly matched. But with the home field advantage, the Packers definitely have the edge in this opening contest.

NFL fans will not want to miss this opening game and they can do so via Fox Sports official live stream of the game. Simply enter your cable information and live stream every down on any portable device. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE SEAHAWKS VS. PACKERS LIVE STREAM

The 2017 NFL season began on Sept. 7th with the Kansas City Chiefs coming into Foxborough to break-up Tom Brady, 40, and his New England Patriots dreams of a perfect season. After a slow first quarter the Chiefs dominated late in the game to hand the Pats a 42-27 loss. If the Packers want to avoid a similar embarrassment at home they will have to get the running game going early. The Seahawks are poised to slow down Aaron’s passing game as cornerback Richard Sherman, 29, looks healthy and mean coming into this season.

Enjoy retirement, James Jones! #GoPackGo #Repost @nfl ・・・ This @aaronrodgers12 pass … WOW. #WildPlayWednesday #SEAvsGB A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Sep 6, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, who do you have in this game? Will the Packers defend their home turf or can the Seahawks get their first win at Lambeau since 1999? Let us know who you got in this big game!