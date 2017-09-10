New York Giants Vs. Dallas Cowboys Live Stream — Watch The NFL Showdown Online

Sept. 10th marks the start of the 2017-18 NFL campaign for two of the league’s most storied franchises, the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys. We’ve got your way to watch this season opener via live stream at 8:30 pm ET!

Get ready for one of the biggest rivalries in football when the New York Giants collide with division foe Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The match-up features three of the NFL’s most polarizing players in the NFL, Cowboys quarterback Dak Presscott, 24, running back Ezekiel Elliott, 22 and Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 24. Odell is looking to start the season off with a bang to show Giants brass that he’s worthy of being the league’s highest-paid wide receiver. After amazing rookie seasons, Dak and Zeke want nothing more than to take their games to the next level and avoid the proverbial “sophomore slump.”

Dallas suffered their first loss of the 2017 season to the Giants, before rambling off 11-straight victories before taking yet another L to the Giants in Week 14. During that time, rookies Dak and Ezekiel had taken the league by storm and finally provided hope to Cowboys Nation. Since the Cowboys’ soul-crushing, 34-31 NFC Divisional Playoff round loss to Aaron Rodgers, 33 and the Green Bay Packers, Zeke has had a tough off-season. He was slapped with a 6-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy stemming from his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson, 22. Because of the timing of his appeal decision, he has been cleared to play in this game before he serves his suspension.

Football fans are not going to want to miss this game regardless of which team you root for. If last years meetings between these division rivals is any indication of what to expect on Sunday, we’re totally in! To catch the live stream of the game, simply enter your cable information and live stream every down on any portable device. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE GIANTS VS. COWBOYS LIVE STREAM. Enjoy!

Dallas Cowboys football is coming… A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

