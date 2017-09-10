Troy Gentry’s Wife Angie ‘Devastated’ By His Shocking Death — It’s Rocked Her To The Core

The country music world is reeling from the death of Troy Gentry, especially his wife, Angie Gentry. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s in shock, as Angie thought Troy was her ‘everything.’

As authorities continue to investigate the helicopter crash that took the life of Troy Gentry, 50, on Sept. 8, his family – wife Angie Gentry and children Kaylee, 14, and Taylor – are struggling to come to terms with this horrific reality. “Angie and the kids are absolutely devastated by Troy’s death,” a country music insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “I think they’re still in shock, and it’s going take some time for them to process that he’s actually gone forever.” Considering that Troy and Angie had been together for nearly 20 years, having wed in 1999, it’s no surprise that Angie is having troubles accepting that her other-half is now gone.

“Angie never thought Troy would die before her,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “and she’s been torturing herself by trying to imagine his last moments on earth. Troy was her everything, her champion, and was by her side all throughout her battle with breast cancer—his death has rocked her to the core. Troy was such a bright light, full of energy, and love, the country music world will really miss him.”

Angie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. She fought the disease, undergoing chemotherapy and a double mastectomy. She was able to overcome cancer, and – with help of her husband, Troy – Angie started the “Check Your Headlights” campaign to encourage women to “check their headlights” as early detection raises the odds of breast cancer survival. Troy was by Angie’s side every step of the way, even rocking a pair of Breast Cancer pink Converse All-Stars when posing for a “Check Your Headlights” photo in 2014.

Troy was riding in a helicopter en route to a Montgomery Gentry concert in Medford, New Jersey. The crash happened around noon at the Flying W Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board may be getting involved in this case. Once the pilot realized the aircraft was experiencing mechanical issues, they decided to not attempt a landing. Instead, the pilot hovered until emergency crews could arrive. The helicopter crashed before responders could arrive. Troy and the pilot, identified by Evan Robinson, 30, according to Lex18, were killed in the accident.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Troy’s family and friends during their time of loss.