Selena Gomez Drops Jaws In Sheer Gown After Sharing Cute Pic Of New Pup With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez stole the show on a NYC red carpet last night, Sept. 9, when she stepped out in a gown that was a modern twist on old Hollywood glam, just hours after sharing a pic of her and The Weeknd’s new fur baby.

Selena Gomez, 25, totally slayed the Business of Fashion 500 gala dinner in NYC on Sept. 9, by showing up in a dress that was made to kill. Well, figuratively speaking, that is. Sel was a sight for sore eyes while walking the red carpet in a glamorous sheer gown that only she could pull off. The songstress proudly rocked the see-through Rodarte floral number that gave fans a nice peek at her décolletage and perky bosom. The dress itself was totally amazing, but the girl inside it was what made it a real stunner.

The light tan, translucent gown was giving off serious modern vibes (after all, we could see Selena’s undergarments!) but still totally sophisticated. Sel was lucky enough to be chosen to rock Rodarte’s Spring/Summer 2018 Tan and Black Hand Beaded and Hand Embroidered Tulle and Floral Gown, but honestly, who wouldn’t choose her to model the look? The intricately embroidered floral designs definitely captivated us, while Sel’s tiny waist was covered up by some ruffles. The songstress kept her hair and makeup just as glam as her gown. She chose to scoop her gorgeous raven locks to one side with some classic waves. And she selected a little smokey eye, pink blush, and a dramatic magenta lip to complete the look.

This magical night for Selena came on the very same day she and her beau The Weeknd, 27, shared some pics that suggest they’ve adopted a new baby together — a fur baby that is! The “Fetish” singer and her boyfriend played with a bunch of puppies in a pet store on Sept. 2 on a recent trip to NYC. Afterward, it appeared they may have actually adopted one, as Selena was seen snuggling up to a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel that her assistant brought into her apartment on Sept. 7. Then yesterday before she hit the red carpet, both Sel and The Weeknd posted pics of the same pup! Clearly this little guy has a new mama and papa and is definitely one doggone lucky animal! Click here to see Selena and The Weeknd’s cutest pics.

