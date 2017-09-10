Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund, Slays The Competition & Becomes Miss America 2018

And the winner is…drumroll, please…Miss North Dakota! Cara Mund was just crowned Miss America 2018, and it’s totally no surprise. From her evening wear, to her bathing suit, to her incredible dance routine, Cara’s amazing!

Here she is…Miss America! Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund, 23, beat 50 other amazing contestants to become Miss America 2018 after slaying the four grueling categories. It was clear from the beginning that this wonderful woman would take home the crown, and take over the title from 2017 Miss America, Savvy Shields, 22. Her win was extremely emotional, as both she and runner-up, Miss Missouri, Jennifer Davis, 24, hugged and sobbed when they announced her name. To be honest, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house (or at home)!

It was incredibly anxiety-inducing watching hosts Chris Harrison and Sage Steele announce the winner at the 2018 Miss America competition. The 97-year-old event, held on September 10, brought together 51 beautiful and talented women to compete for the crown. After evening gowns, bathing suits, talents, and an unprecedented two rounds of questions, there was no doubt about it — Cara was IT! As she and Jennifer jumped up and down screaming in joy (seriously, how gracious is Miss Missouri?), Savvy came over dressed in her Miss America regalia to pass on the great honor. Savvy looked so angelic as she hugged Cara as she cried, bestowing her sash and crown, and giving her a huge bouquet of roses. It was official; Cara’s Miss America 2018!

Cara definitely deserved this win. She defeated runner-up Jennifer, 2nd runner-up, Kaitlyn Schoeffel (Miss New Jersey), 3rd runner-up, Briana Kinsey (Miss District Of Columbia), 4th runner-up Margana Wood (Miss Texas) and 46 other women to win the entire competition. Did you know she made history tonight? Cara’s the first Miss North Dakota to ever win the Miss America crown! The Brown University student, who majors in Business, Entrepreneurship and Organizations, wants to become a lawyer next — after her year as Miss America is over, of course. She’s also raised an incredible $80,000 for the Make-a-Wish foundation!

Aside from her phenomenal educational and charity work, Cara’s an accomplished dancer, if that wasn’t obvious from her routine during the talent portion of the competition! Cara, a national dance champion who once trained with the Radio City Rockets, performed a jazz dance routine, self-choreographed, to Michael Jackson‘s “The Way You Make Me Feel”. Needless to say, it was awesome — and we totally dug her sparkly outfit, too! She also gave a poised and intelligent response to her question during the Q&A round. She was asked about people who believe the notion that climate change isn’t real. She said that we, as a society, need to reject that line of thinking; “it’s a bad decision to deny it.”

