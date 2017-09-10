Miss America 2018: See The Stunning Swimsuits From The Annual Pageant

Va va voom! The Miss America contestants hit the stage for the swimsuit category on September 10, and they did not disappoint! The women looked stunning in multiple swim styles including colorful bikinis with amazing detail! See the best photos!

A new Miss America will be crowned tonight, September 10 and all 15 semi-finalist contestants sizzled on stage during the swimsuit category! And, HL has the stunning photos of Miss Tennessee, Miss Rhode Island and more! Each contestant showed off their unique style with their swimwear choices. In our above gallery you’ll see stunning bikinis, beautiful one-piece suits, colorful silhouettes and detailed suits! [Click here to watch the pageant online!]

Miss Rhode Island, Nicolette Peloquin looked flawlessly fit in a maroon bikini with metal detail. She exuded pure confidence and showed off her toned tummy. Her top was stunning with numerous details — a center cut-out and a double-hoop metal piece which connected her top. Miss Rhode Island left her thick, brown hair down as brought her best accessory to the stage, her beautiful smile.

Miss Illinois, Abby Foster was another contestant that made heads turn when she hit the stage in a bright blue bikini! Her energy was high and her smile lit up the Atlantic City Venue, Boardwalk Hall. Foster flaunted her toned figure in a simple suit, but it was the bright color that caught our eye!

Another contestant who has been a crowd favorite is Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis. All eyes were on her and her amazing red bikini! What really made Davis stand out was her red lip; she matched her beauty and accessories to her suit, which really made her a standout contestant!

Last but certainly not least, we can’t forget Miss Pennsylvania, Katie Schreckengast, who was the only top 15 woman to rock a one-piece suit on the Miss America stage! The Penn State University student wowed the crowd in a plunging black one-piece with cut-outs and metal detail. Miss PA was vision and her confident strut and blaring smile made her a real contender for the crown. She was, by far, one of our favorites!

We were disappointed that we didn’t get the chance to see Miss Puerto Rico in the swimsuit category. In case you weren’t informed, Miss Puerto Rico was never crowded due to the lack of contestants in the pageant, according to the Miss America organization. Therefore, Puerto Rico will miss out on the chance to be crowned.

HollywoodLifers, which constant was your favorite in the swim category?