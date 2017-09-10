Miss America 2018: See The Contestants’ Most Gorgeous Hair & Makeup Looks

Flawless! Beauty queens are the ultimate pro’s when it comes to perfect hair and makeup, and the contestants at the 2018 Miss America competition completely blew us away. We’ve got the pics of their amazing looks, right here.

What a bunch of stunners! Beauty pageant looks have come a long way from the big hair and bright makeup days, as the final contestants at the 2018 Miss America competition completely shined on Sept. 10 in Atlantic City. Long lustrous curls were a big favorite for some of the ladies, as Miss Louisiana, Miss Alabama and Miss Tennessee all wore their hair down in gorgeous waves.

Very few of the pageant’s contestants had short locks because hair is just as important to the overall evening wear look as the gown and jewelry they select! But Miss South Carolina rocked her shoulder length blonde waves perfectly. She also totally took on a big trend of the night — the spray tan! No one could possibly outdo the golden glow of Miss New Jersey though, whose deep bronze color was set off all the more by her ice blue gown. Win a Miss America hair care products giveaway by clicking here.

Miss Kansas bucked the long and loose trend and went with an updo that looked so stunning with her gown. So did Miss Massachusetts, who wore her brunette locks back in an elegant chignon that showed off her dangling white earrings and bare shoulders from her lovely white evening gown.Click here for Miss American 2018 contestant’s best beauty looks.

As far as their makeup, the beauties really turned out some eye-catching looks to match their stunning dresses. We totally love the bright and bold colors of popping red lips that some contestants chose, as well as the more neutral and muted looks that others used to make their evening gowns and hair be the focal point of their looks. Seriously, these women all just looked so darn perfect!

HollywoodLifers, which Miss America contestant do you think had the best beauty look?