Queen Crafting Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Engagement Announcement Plan

The Royal Family has been very busy the past few weeks, what with the announcement of the upcoming birth of Kate Middleton, 35, and Prince William‘s third child and the remembrance events held in honor of the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana‘s death. But now that things have calmed down a tad, another announcement is reportedly being crafted by Queen Elizabeth, 91, and the team at Kensington Palace. An official statement regarding Prince Harry, 32, and 36-year-old Meghan Markle‘s inevitable engagement is in the works, according to The Mail on Sunday. This is just the start of what some insiders are calling “Operation Princess.” Part of this plan reportedly includes the prince and his actress, who have been dating for over a year, making their very first public appearance together later this month.

Meghan and Harry will reportedly make their relationship royally official at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 23. This is a perfect occasion for the couple to come out publicly, as the games are a favorite project of Harry’s and Meghan already spends a great deal of time filming Suits there. It is after this appearance that Meghan will allegedly be spending more of her time in London with her prince. She currently spends a great deal of time at his bachelor pad, Nottingham Cottage, a small two-bedroom house on the palace grounds. She also has Kate and William’s stamp of approval! Click here to see Meghan and Harry’s relationship timeline.

To top it all off, she has met Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and step mother, Duchess Camilla, as many believe the couple is “as good as engaged” already. “Harry’s father is just keen for him to settle down and be happy,” an insider told The Mail. “Both Charles and Camilla are understood to have held back from expressing views, keen that Harry should have his own space to make his own decision.” Though she has met practically everyone important to Harry, protocol dictates she will most likely not meet the Queen herself until the official engagement announcement. But that should be coming up very soon, as Kensington Palace is reportedly working to reduce her actress’s publicity commitments for Suits. This PR campaign coincides with Meghan’s recent Vanity Fair interview, which some senior officials reportedly think breached Royal etiquette. But, as an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, Harry was quite touched!

